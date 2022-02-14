2 people shot on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue; Indiana State Police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults were found shot and transported to a local hospital when police responded late Sunday to westbound Interstate-70 near Shadeland Avenue.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said one victim suffered minor injuries but did not indicate the other's condition.

MORE | Man, woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Clermont: Indianapolis police

Police were dispatched to the area about 8:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

IMPD Night watch and ISP responded, Young and Perrine said.

ISP is handling an investigation.

MORE | Boyfriend arrested in Indianapolis woman's murder

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.