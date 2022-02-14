Watch
2 people shot on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue; Indiana State Police investigating

Police Lights
Posted at 9:41 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 21:42:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults were found shot and transported to a local hospital when police responded late Sunday to westbound Interstate-70 near Shadeland Avenue.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said one victim suffered minor injuries but did not indicate the other's condition.

Police were dispatched to the area about 8:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

IMPD Night watch and ISP responded, Young and Perrine said.

ISP is handling an investigation.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

