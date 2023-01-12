Gun found during incident involving two students at Decatur Middle School

DECATUR TWP. — A gun was found during an incident at Decatur Middle School on Thursday.

According to a statement shared by MSD of Decatur Township, the gun was found by school administrators after two students were detained at the middle school.

"We take this situation very seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per school district policy," the statement read. "Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details due to our need to maintain student confidentiality."

The incident marks the second time in a two-day period that a student was found to be in possession of a weapon on school property in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, a gun was found inside the backpack of a Franklin Central Junior High School student.

That student was taken into custody.

"We are grateful for the quick response of our staff, Decatur School Police, and IMPD," the statement read.

The statement below was sent to MSD of Decatur Township parents on Thursday afternoon.