Gun found during incident involving two students at Decatur Middle School

DECATUR TWP. — A gun was found during an incident at Decatur Middle School on Thursday.
According to a statement shared by MSD of Decatur Township, the gun was found by school administrators after two students were detained at the middle school.
"We take this situation very seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per school district policy," the statement read. "Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details due to our need to maintain student confidentiality."
The incident marks the second time in a two-day period that a student was found to be in possession of a weapon on school property in Indianapolis.
On Wednesday, a gun was found inside the backpack of a Franklin Central Junior High School student.
That student was taken into custody.
"We are grateful for the quick response of our staff, Decatur School Police, and IMPD," the statement read.
The statement below was sent to MSD of Decatur Township parents on Thursday afternoon.
"We are writing to make you aware of a situation that occurred today at Decatur Middle School. Administration detained two students for a disciplinary matter. Upon detaining the students, one gun was found. School officials immediately contacted MSD Decatur Township School Police and IMPD to investigate.
We take this situation very seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per school district policy. Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details due to our need to maintain student confidentiality.
We understand that a situation like this can cause a great deal of concern for parents, students, school district staff, and our community. Please know that the safety and security of our school community is our number one priority.
We also know there is a dance and event scheduled for this evening. Both will proceed as scheduled. Police and administrators will be present for these events.
We are grateful for the quick response of our staff, Decatur School Police, and IMPD. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage all our parents and guardians to speak with their students about the importance of making good decisions and knowing what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. Any student who brings a weapon or prohibited item of any kind will face disciplinary action, per district policy.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your attention to this important update."