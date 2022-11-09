'I kept thinking that I was going to die': Police arrest two suspects in connection to Keystone robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the city's north side following a standoff and pursuit that followed their latest heist, police have announced.

The 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of robbing a Family Dollar — the seventh robbery police say they were responsible for.

“The man walked up in here and he had my coworker, and he had a gun and he pulled it out on him,” A woman who says she works at Family Dollar at 51st Street and Keystone Avenue told WRTV on Wednesday.

The employee declined to go on camera but had this to say to WRTV.

“The man brought me to the register in which he knows – it had to have been an inside job because he knew certain stuff,” the woman said.

According to court documents, one of the suspects used some similar methods during the robberies such as approaching workers and demanding alcohol, cigarettes and cash.

“I kept thinking that I was going to die – I was thinking about my momma,” the woman said.

Police found several pieces of evidence — including a weighted Glock airsoft gun — linking the suspects to previous robberies along North Keystone Avenue, including the following locations:

Oct. 10 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 16 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 23 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 26 — CVS, 2330 E 46th St.

Oct. 28 — Family Dollar, 5135 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 31 — Smoke Kulture, 5310 N. Keystone Ave.

As of early Wednesday, the suspects were being kept in the Marion County Jail but hadn't yet been charged. WRTV will not name the suspects unless formal charges are filed.