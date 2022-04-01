IMPD releases body cam video, surveillance from Feb. shooting where officer was shot in the neck

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a summary video of the officer-involved shooting in which Officer Thomas Mangan was shot near Fountain Square.

Mangan, who has been with IMPD for just a year, was seriously injured Feb. 27 after being shot, police allege, by 31-year-old Mylik Hill.

The video from Mangan's body cam shows him arriving at the scene and exiting his cruiser as he sees what appears to be Hill outside of a second vehicle. Another officer yells "stop police" and Mangan yells the same thing before they give chase to Hill, who takes off running through an alley.

During the chase you can clearly hear multiple gunshots being fired and see what appears to be Mangan falling to the ground as another officer yells "I need help, Mangan down."

Mangan can be heard breathing heavily in the video as he lays on the ground.

IMPD reports claim Hill fired two shots, at least one of them striking Mangan in the neck. Then he continued to fire at pursuing officers. Investigators say a second officer then discharged his weapon. Hill was struck by multiple rounds before running east and into an alley where officers lost sight of him, IMPD said.

Mangan was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

IMPD also shared video they allege was from privately owned security cameras that captured an injured Hill walking across and alley and jumping a homeowner's fence.

HIll was located shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of Dawson St.

He was arrested for one outstanding warrant for a parole violation for a robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office eventually charged Hill with attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the February shooting.

IMPD says they released the following video to give an overview of the incident. It includes all available video and audio.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.