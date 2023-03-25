IMPD releases bodycam footage of pursuit where man rammed 3 police cars before officers opened fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has released bodycam footage that shows the events leading up to an officer involved shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

George Leachman, 42, was involved in a police pursuit on Feb. 25 in which he rammed three police cars with a pick up truck while attempting to escape.

The pursuit ended with officers opening fire on Leachman. He was arrested after being treated for gunshot wound injuries.

Officers located a stolen Ford F250 on Feb. 25 near Arlington Avenue and East 19th Street in Indianapolis. Officers were informed that a gun was inside the stolen vehicle.

An officer attempted to stop the truck when Leachman backed up and rammed the police car, causing the car to be disabled.

More officers attempted to stop the suspect, but they were led on a pursuit that resulted in the suspect ramming two additional police cars.

The pursuit ended when officers fired at the suspect in the 300 block of Poplar Road.

Police records show Leachman had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002 including a 2017 incident in which he rammed IMPD vehicles.

The bodycam footage shows details of the pursuit, including Leachman ramming into the IMPD vehicles.

Leachman initially pulled over for officers at East 19th Street and Campbell Avenue.

As the officer was exiting his patrol car, Leachman reversed the truck and rammed into the car. The officer’s vehicle was inoperable.

IMPD

“He’s gonna ram me. He just rammed me. My vehicle is disabled,” the officer said.

Three officers pursued the stolen truck for multiple blocks.

Police continued to pursue the truck onto Poplar Road, where the chase concluded.

Leachman rammed IMPD Officer Herrera’s police car, causing heavy front-end damage. He also rammed into IMPD Officer Fague’s vehicle.

“He’s still trying to figure out how to ram me. Heads up, guys, heads up,” Herrera is heard saying in the bodycam footage.

IMPD

Fague can be heard shouting in pain as his airbag deploys.

IMPD

After Leachman rammed the patrol cars, both officers exited their vehicles and opened fire. Leachman was still in the driver’s seat.

Leachman can be seen exiting the truck and lying facedown on the ground while officers tell him to put his hands up.

“Oh man you shot me,” Leachman can be heard saying as he’s lying on the ground.

Leachman is then placed in handcuffs and given medical assistance.

“I’m hurt. I’ve been shot,” Leachman said.

“You’re hurt and so am I. We’ll be fine,” an officer can be heard saying in response.

Blood can be seen on Leachman’s clothing as he appears to have been shot multiple times.

Leachman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a 9mm handgun was found in the truck. According to police, there is no evidence that the gun was fired during the incident.

The officers were transported to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Leachman faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.