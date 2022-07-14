IMPD’s Victim Assistance Unit works to help families impacted by violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The pain in Shekelia Ward’s voice is all too real.

“Kyson has a two-year-old son that he will never see grow up,” Shekelia Ward said.

Metro police say 23-year-old Kyson Ward was found shot and killed outside of a complex off of Renton Street. That's near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street. It happened around 9 a.m. on June 26.

“Anybody out there knows anything – please contact them and tell what you know. I’m begging you," Shekelia Ward said. "I want my baby’s mind to be at peace – I want my mind to be at peace – I want his father’s mind to be at peace."

Kyson Ward’s case remains unsolved.

“Y’all owe it to him – he was there at the wrong place at the wrong time and his life got taken,” Shekelia Ward said.

Lisa Brown is the victim assistance manager for IMPD. She said her teams provide resources to help families who know the pain of losing someone close to them to violence.

“Maybe it's counseling, maybe it is a support group, but we are just here to help them with what comes next,” Brown said.

Brown tells her team what they see daily isn’t easy -- as they try to help families cope during their darkest hours

“One of the things that I preach to my staff is that you got to have self-care," Brown said. "You got to have something outside of this job – faith is critical."