Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indiana State Police, FBI identify man behind 'I-65 killer' cold cases

i 65 killer victims.jpg
WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri
Photos of the victims of the I-65 Killer, also known as the Days Inn Killer
i 65 killer victims.jpg
Indiana State Police.JPG
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:14:03-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has identified the man behind the "I-65 Killer," also known as the "Days Inn Killer," who killed at least three motel clerks in the 1980s and 90s.

On March 3, 1989, the man killed Jeanne Gilbert and Margret Gill. Both of them were working at Days Inn in Indiana. Gilbert was working as a night clerk at the Days Inn in Remington and Gill was working at the Days Inn in Merrillville, according to Indiana State Police.

The man also raped and killed Vicki Lucille Heath at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Another woman working in Columbus was sexually assaulted and robbed on Jan. 2, 1990, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. She was the only known victim who survived.

On Tuesday, Fifield identified the killer as Harry Edward Greenwell. He died of cancer in January 2013.

The FBI released the following timeline of events and information.

fbi timelines on 65 killer.jpg
FBI similarities.jpg

Investigators are working with law enforcement agencies acorss the country to determine if Greenwell was a suspect in any other cases.

On Tuesday, personnel from Indiana State Police, the FBI and Elizabethtown Police Department are scheduled to provide an update on the cold cases. Several other law enforcement agencies also attended.

TOP STORIES: 'I'm truly devastated': Mother of recovering infant recalls attack by child's grandfather | Missing Lebanon woman found dead, husband preliminarily charged with murder | Another person accuses Indianapolis dealership of odometer fraud | Boone County commissioners confirm mystery development, but state provides no details | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH