Indianapolis police arrests man who pulled gun on teen during road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man they said pointed a firearm at a teen during a road rage incident earlier this month on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 60-year-old man on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and battery, according to a press release from IMPD.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, officers seized multiple handguns from the man's home. according to the release.

The arrest comes after the May 8 road rage incident near the 8900 block of Combs Road, near the Marion and Johnson county lines.

Caden Logue, 17, told WRTV the incident started after he threw a water bottle out of the window while he was driving. The high school sophomore said he started recording the incident and a man walked up to the car, showed a gun and yelled while calling the teen names.