Indy homeowner speaks out after he shoots intruder who breaks into his home

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time since 2014 – Howard Murphy says he had to defend himself inside of his own home.

“It happened so fast in the front that he took a video game and threw it at me and after those shots rang out,” Murphy said.

In November 2014 Murphy said shot a man after he broke into his northwest side home. That suspected was arrested.

“It’s depressing because you know you work so hard to get what you want for somebody to come In and just take it,” Murphy said.

The same situation happening Friday morning at that same northwest side home.

Metro Police say Murphy shot and killed the intruder 64-year-old Steve Sheppard Jr. who broke into his home.

"You shouldn't have to be armed inside of your own house," Murphy said. "It's sad but it is like that over there in this neighborhood."

Murphy said he noticed his home was ransacked a few days earlier by the suspected intruders breaking into his home. Murphy said he expected them to come back.

He does have one message for those criminals.

34th Street Home Invasion Shooting

“I hope these other guys learn a lesson from it," Murphy said. "If not there are plenty of spots in Crown Hill."