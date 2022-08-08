Indy man charged with murder, 6 years after separate fatal shooting conviction

INDIANAPOLIS — A man previously convicted in a fatal shooting in 2016 has again been arrested and charged with murder — this time in a shooting death from July this year.

Najee Givens, 33, is accused of killing Timothy Rucker, 25, who police found shot July 17 in the 5200 block of Padre Lane on Indianapolis' southeast side. He was charged Friday.

In 2018, Givens was convicted of reckless homicide as a level 5 felony in the January 2016 fatal shooting of Terry Williams, 19. It was Indianapolis' first confirmed homicide of that year.

In that case, Givens entered a plea agreement in which a murder charge was dropped, court records show.

As part of the agreement, Givens would have served four years at the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended. But he violated the terms of the agreement and was ordered to serve the entire sentence of six years at IDOC, according to Michael Leffler, a spokesman for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Six years is the maximum sentence for a level 5 felony in Indiana. Murder is a level 1 felony.

In November 2017, Givens was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor. Then, in July 2022, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

He's currently being held without bond ahead of an initial hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Marion Superior Court.