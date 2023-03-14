Indy man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing wife

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to spend 42 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of his wife.

Carl Davis was charged with two counts of murder stemming from the death of his wife, 32-year-old Ashley Bell a.k.a. Ashley Davis in the 3900 block of Boulevard Place in January 2021.

In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Carl Davis was arrested 10 days after the homicide. He had an active warrant for domestic violence against Bell at the time of the crime.