Jury finds man guilty in bus stop crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS — The man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle in August 2021 as she was attempting to get on the school bus has been found guilty.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty of charges stemming from leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing [a] school bus when arm signal is extended causing death, online court records show.

Lily Streeval, 16, died from her injuries.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of S. Gladstone Avenue.

According to court documents, a witness followed Subramanian's vehicle and told him he had hit a child at the bus stop and that he was being followed.

Subramanian then tried to turn around to leave the scene when his car got stuck on an embankment, according to the affidavit.

Subramanian's vehicle had a shattered windshield, dented hood and "multiple other markings and damage indicating it had been involved in a recent crash."

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on October 27.