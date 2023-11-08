Maintenance man charged in murder of 15-year-old Janiya Carr

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors charged a 34-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Tevis Walker was charged Wednesday with one count of murder in the Oct. 28 shooting death of Janiya Carr, the Marion County prosecutor's office announced.

Police found Carr's body about noon Oct. 28 in a wooded area behind the Carriage House East Apartments in the 10000 block of Aristocrat North Drive on the far east side.

Walker had been recently hired as a maintenance person at the apartment complex, investigators said. Surveillance video showed Carr get into Walker's Kia Optima at about 4:30 a.m. on the day she died, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Marion Superior Court.

A camera captured a man believed to be Walker park the vehicle in the complex and step around to the passenger side at 5:12 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Detective Jeremy Ingram wrote in the affidavit.

"The subject appears to stand at the open front passenger door then climbs into the passenger side," Ingram wrote. "At 5:18:39, there is what appears to be a muzzle flash that can be seen near the top of the rear passenger window."

According to the affridavit, the cameras captured Walker's Kia as it was driven to the grass near where Carr's body would be discovered about six-and-a-half hours later.

The Kia's driver exited the vehicle, but Ingram wrote that whatever was happening was difficult to see because it was dark outside and a tree obscured the camera's view.

In a Nov. 2 interview with detectives, Walker said he picked up Carr that morning and drove her several miles away to buy an iPad, according to the affidavit.

Walker told detectives the person selling the iPad never showed up so he drove Carr back and dropped her off at her apartment then returned to his apartment.

Walker ended the interview and asked for an attorney, according to the affidavit. Police arrested him on Nov. 2.

Walker remained held without bond in the Marion County Adult Detention Center, records show. He appeared for an initial hearing in Marion Superior Court Wednesday. Another hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20.

