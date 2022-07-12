Watch Now
Man charged with killing cop won't face death penalty charge

WRTV is taking a closer look at the background of the man accused of shooting and killing a Terre Haute Police Detective.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 12, 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against an Indiana man charged in the fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police detective who was also an FBI task force officer.

Notice that the government would not seek capital punishment against Shane Meehan was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Instead, Meehan would face up to life imprisonment if convicted. Meehan’s attorneys have said they did not believe he qualified for the death penalty and told the court last month they had submitted 1,500 pages of medical records showing he was mentally ill.

Officer Greg Ferency was killed July 7, 2021.

