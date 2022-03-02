Man convicted in 2017 murder of man during burglary in Muncie

MUNCIE — A Delaware County jury found a Muncie man guilty in a February 2017 shooting that killed a man in a burglary at a house they believed had drugs and money inside, according to the prosecutor.

Doyle Wilson, 28 of Muncie, was charged in connection with the death of Zack Farmer, who was shot and killed in the 800 block of West Main Street in Muncie, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Muncie Police Department officers were told someone nearby heard shots and someone was trying to put a body in a car, according to the affidavit. Officers found Farmer dead in the front passenger seat.

According to the affidavit, officers learned through their investigation Wilson was part of a plan to commit a robbery at a house they believed had a "large quantity of drugs and money inside" and people were selling drugs.

Wilson was convicted Tuesday of murder and conspiracy to commit burglary, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said.

The murder conviction holds a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He will be sentenced on March 24.

“It seems that over the past few years, the level of violence is escalating in our community," Hoffman said in a press release. "This will not be tolerated. If you take the life of another person or aid and abet those who do, you will be held accountable. I am proud of my Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr for their hard work and dedication in this case.”

Marcus Hanyard, his co-defendant, was sentenced in 2018 to 61 years in prison after he was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Hoffman said.