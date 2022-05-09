Man critically injured after shooting in Fortville neighborhood

FORTVILLE — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in Fortville, according to police.
Fortville Police Department Chief Patrick Bratton said the man was staying at a home in the Park Creek neighborhood.
A person who lives in the neighborhood told WRTV he heard one gunshot and then many more just a few seconds later.
Bratton said officers followed the suspect into Lawrence where they ended the chase due to safety concerns.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
