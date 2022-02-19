Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 27 years in federal child exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man will serve 27 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of child sexual exploitation in Indiana and attempted sexual exploitation of a child in California.

Jordan Fields, 21, first caught federal authorities' attention in fall 2020 when California police found he was involved in sexually explicit messages with a 13-year-old boy in that state, according to a news release from the U.S. State's Attorney's Office of Southern Indiana.

It was then the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office began investigating Fields.

Sheriff's police executed a search warrant on Fields' home in November 2020 and arrested him on charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Later, Indiana State Police, Sheriff's police and the FBI reviewed evidence seized from his home, leading to federal sexual exploitation charges against him in March 2021, the release states.

Fields admitted to having sexual communications through Snapchat and Omegle with four underage boys, including three in southern Indiana.

U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered that Fields be on probation for 20 years after his release and pay $10,000 to each of his victims.