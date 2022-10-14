Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.

Larry Jo Taylor was sentenced to 86 years this week after being found guilty of murder, burglary, three counts of theft, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, auto theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

“Nearly seven years after this tragic and senseless murder, justice has been secured for Amanda,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “I commend the Blackburn family and the community for the tremendous amount of patience and grace they have shown throughout this process. We hope that today’s resolution provides finality to a very difficult chapter.”

On November 10, 2015, police were dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins in the area. Taylor and two others, identified as Jalen Watson and Diano Gordon, were involved in the string of burglaries. Taylor shot and killed Blackburn while he was burglarizing her home.

In 2017, Jalen Watson pleaded guilty to Burglary and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and was sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in the crime.

In 2018, Gordon pleaded guilty to Burglary and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. In September, Gordon received a 30-year sentence with 25 years in prison for his role in the crime.