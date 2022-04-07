Man shot, critically injured in possible drug deal in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in downtown Indianapolis during what police said could've been a drug deal gone wrong.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene just after midnight near East Michigan Street and Hudson Street. This is about two blocks west of Mass Ave.

IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner said officers found a man in critical condition when they arrived. He said they also found a bag of marijuana next to him, leading detectives to believe it could have been a drug deal.

He said they are looking for a gray Chevy Malibu or Impala seen driving east away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.