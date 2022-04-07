Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man shot, critically injured in possible drug deal in downtown Indianapolis

hudson and michigan downtown shooting.jpg
WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
A man was critically injured after he was shot on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis during what police said was a possible drug deal gone wrong.
hudson and michigan downtown shooting.jpg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 06:31:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in downtown Indianapolis during what police said could've been a drug deal gone wrong.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene just after midnight near East Michigan Street and Hudson Street. This is about two blocks west of Mass Ave.

IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner said officers found a man in critical condition when they arrived. He said they also found a bag of marijuana next to him, leading detectives to believe it could have been a drug deal.

He said they are looking for a gray Chevy Malibu or Impala seen driving east away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH