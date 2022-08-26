Watch Now
Man to serve 80 years for 2019 shooting death of beloved Indianapolis man

Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.

A Marion County judge handed the sentence down Thursday to Curtis Baker, who a jury found guilty in August of the murder of Alfred Hayes.

Hayes, 36, was fatally shot in October 2019 at Connor's Pub in Broad Ripple.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019 to the bar, which is near 64th and Furguson streets, for a report of a shooting.

It was there police found Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Baker was arrested in February 2020 in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

