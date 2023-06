ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are searching for a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation.

According to police, 41-year-old Timothy Kates was found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of W. 13th Street in the city on Tuesday.

Police are now searching for 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr.

We have attached his picture at the top of this story. If seen contact 911.

Police are warning to not approach Rodriguez Jr. as he may be armed and dangerous.