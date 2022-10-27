Michael Barnett on trial for allegedly neglecting adopted daughter

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three years after the case was opened, a man is on trial for allegedly neglecting his adopted daughter.

Michael Barnett and his now ex-wife Kristine Barnett were both charged in September 2019 with multiple counts of neglect related to their adopted daughter Natalia, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2010.

In 2012, the Barnetts, who have other children and are now divorced, had Natalia's age changed in Marion County Probate Court from her real age of eight to 22 and told the girl to say she was 22 if anyone asked.

Court documents claim the pair rented an apartment for Natalia in Lafayette in 2013 and left her there, alone, while they moved out of the country with the rest of the family.

Michael told detectives that his wife had told the child to tell others that she "looks young" but was actually 22, according to court documents,

In February 2022, four counts of neglect of a dependent were dismissed against Michael, online court records show.

The jury trial began on Oct. 24 after several delays.

PREVIOUS | Father claims adopted daughter was really an adult with dwarfism who tried to kill his family

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke to Michael Barnett in October 2019.

Father accused of abandoning adopted daughter speaks

Kristine's trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023, online court records show.

PREVIOUS: Attorney: Man accused of abandoning girl from Ukraine says adoption was a fraud | Indiana couple accused of abandoning adopted daughter and moving to Canada | Couple accused of abandoning young girl turn themselves in