Muncie police arrest three in connection with man's shooting death

MUNCIE — Three people were arrested Sunday after a man was fatally shot in Muncie possibly over an ongoing argument, according to court documents.

Muncie Police Department officers found Timothy Hahn dead after he was shot in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue, according to probable cause affidavits.

Through an investigation, detectives learned a 54-year-old man said Hahn approached him with a stick in his hands when he went to see someone else who owed him money, according to the affidavits. The man said he told Hahn, his cousin, to stay back but Hahn kept moving forward and he shot him.

Detectives learned the man and Hahn had been angry with one another for a few weeks because one of them stole from the other, according to the affidavits.

The man was preliminarily charged with murder, according to court documents.

The gun, possibly used in the incident, was found in a 36-year-old man's jacket pocket during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting, according to the affidavits. The man told officers a woman asked him to get rid of it because she didn't feel comfortable with it being in her house.

When interviewed by police, the man told detectives he didn't know if it was the specific gun used to shoot Hahn, but he took it to get rid of it, according to the affidavits.

He was preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal, possession of cocaine and carrying a handgun without a permit, according to court documents.

A 55-year-old woman was preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal after she told detectives she bought the gun the day before the shooting, according to court documents.

No formal charges have been filed by prosecutors yet in connection with the incident, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.