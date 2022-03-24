None injured in PNC bank robbery near 86th Street and Ditch Road; IMPD, FBI investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say no one was injured in a robbery earlier Thursday at a PNC bank on the city's north side.

Officers responded about noon to the bank, located in the 1400 block of West 86th Street.

Investigators believe there is a single suspect who fled the area on foot, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Foley said an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

A spokesperson with the FBI's Indianapolis office confirmed the agency is assisting in the investigation.

Additional details have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story.