None injured in PNC bank robbery near 86th Street and Ditch Road; IMPD, FBI investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say no one was injured in a robbery earlier Thursday at a PNC bank on the city's north side.
Officers responded about noon to the bank, located in the 1400 block of West 86th Street.
Investigators believe there is a single suspect who fled the area on foot, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
Foley said an undetermined amount of cash was taken.
A spokesperson with the FBI's Indianapolis office confirmed the agency is assisting in the investigation.
Additional details have not been disclosed.
This is a developing story.
