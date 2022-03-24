Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

None injured in PNC bank robbery near 86th Street and Ditch Road; IMPD, FBI investigating

PNC Bank Robbery
WRTV/Jason Strong
Police say no one was injured in a robbery at a PNC bank earlier Thursday on the city's north side.
PNC Bank Robbery
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 19:38:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say no one was injured in a robbery earlier Thursday at a PNC bank on the city's north side.

Officers responded about noon to the bank, located in the 1400 block of West 86th Street.

Investigators believe there is a single suspect who fled the area on foot, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Foley said an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

A spokesperson with the FBI's Indianapolis office confirmed the agency is assisting in the investigation.

Additional details have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Latest updates: Fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield | Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis | Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield | Ascension St. Vincent's longest NICU patient goes home | Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH