Richmond officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support Thursday

RICHMOND — On Thursday, Richmond police officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support, according to the Richmond Police Department.

"Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days," Richmond Police said in a release issued Wednesday.

On August 10, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Burton stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

While officers were talking with the suspect, the driver of the moped opened fire, striking Burton.

Burton is a 2012 graduate of Northeastern High School in Fountain City and a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department.

Former teachers of Burton shared memories of her time walking the halls of the schools in Northeastern Wayne Schools and playing basketball as a member of the Northeastern Knights basketball program.

“Seara was a fierce competitor. I enjoyed watching her play on the basketball court,” Janel Wetzel said. “She was a gifted athlete that had an amazing work ethic.”

After high school, Burton went into law enforcement.

Provided/City of Richmond, Indiana via Facebook Seara Burton is sworn into the Richmond Police Department on August 6, 2018.

“I am not surprised Seara was in law enforcement,” fifth-grade teacher Sarah Moore said. “She was a sweet little girl, who always had a smile. She was a great friend to others and could always hold her own.”

Burton recently became a K-9 handler for the department. She and her K-9 trained at Von Liche Kennels in Denver, Colorado.

She was the first female K-9 handler in the city’s history.

Burton and her fiancée Sierra Neal were scheduled to be married on August 19. Neal marked that day by wearing a wedding dress to visit Burton in the hospital.

In their release, the police department said "Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time. The Chief’s office will put out more information once it becomes available."