Suspect in Alexis Dompier's killing made threats for money before shooting, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested in the homicide of a 21-year-old mother threatened her for payment for drugs before following and fatally shooting her, court documents allege.

The suspect is accused of killing Alexis Dompier while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Indianapolis' northwest side in late January.

Police were dispatched to the shooting about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 to the area near West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive for a report of a person shot.

Dompier had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED | 'She was always the light of the room': Woman shot and killed in car on northwest side of Indianapolis

A witness told police the suspect pulled up next to them in a white Ford Taurus and shouted "where is my money." The witness then began pulling away and heard one gunshot, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect then followed Dompier and the witness before fleeing the scene, the affidavit alleges.

When asked why money was owed to the suspect, the witness told police it was for drugs, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also discovered messages on Dompier's phone from the suspect reading "When I see you I got you" and "You really wanna play with me," according to the affidavit.

RELATED | 'She did not deserve it': Family remembers 21-year-old shooting victim Alexis Dompier

Police later found the suspect in a family member's home using his cell phone number associated with a previous case against him. He was then taken into custody.

Officers seized two handguns, an iPhone and two Orbic flip phones from inside the home, according to the affidavit.

WRTV is not naming the suspect since formal charges had not yet been filed Wednesday.

MORE | IMPD arrests resident in death of other healthcare center resident, IMPD investigating 'suspicious' circumstances

Friends and family of Dompier described her as a kind and carefree person who had a positive impact on those around her.

WRTV previously spoke with Kenny and Gracie Boyd on Saturday about their granddaughter.

“She did not deserve it,” Gracie Boyd said, adding that she was "very kind" and loved her son.

"She was just always fine," Dompier's friend Zoey Brown said. "Always there for anyone who needed something, always the life of the party, trying to make everybody have a good time, always needed to make sure they have everything, make everything one smile, no matter what the situation was."