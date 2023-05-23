Suspect in death of South Bend 11-year-old arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 18-year old murder suspect from South Bend is now in custody, thanks to help from IMPD.

Dominick Williams, Jr., who is suspected of killing 11-year old T'yon Horston in South Bend in late April, was arrested in Indianapolis on Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 12, nearly 3 weeks following the murder.

According to South Bend Police, on April 20, 2023, the department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street in South Bend. Upon arrival, officers located Horston, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Horston succumbed to his injuries at the hospital

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the case and, through an investigation and the processing of evidence, identified Williams as the suspect. Williams is being charged with one count of Murder, and one count of Firearm Enhancement.

Anyone with additional information or tips on the case is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP(7867).