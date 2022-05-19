Watch
Two people injured after shots fired during large fight in Richmond

Posted at 8:30 AM, May 19, 2022
RICHMOND — Two people were injured after shots were fired during a large fight Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, according to police.

Richmond Police Department officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 100 block of South 12th Street on the report of a large group of people fighting and shots fired, according to a press release.

They arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, according to the release. One person was shot in the leg and one person was shot in the hand. They were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned they were shot during a struggle for a gun during the fight, according to the release.

No arrests have been made, according to the release, but detectives aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

