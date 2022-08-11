'We may never know': FBI unable to retrieve data from Greenwood mall shooter's laptop, still working on phone

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigations said Thursday they can't retrieve any data from the laptop recovered of the suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

The laptop was found in an oven at the suspect's apartment some time after the shooting took place. It is unclear how long it was left inside the oven.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert Stapleton said the agency is still working to recover data from a mobile device found in a toilet in the mall bathrooms.

Police officers and FBI agents found the laptop and a can of butane inside the oven in his apartment. Stapleton said the laptop was "severely damaged."

"We may never know what was in the mind of the shooter at the time," Stapleton said.

FBI agents are still interviewing witnesses and people who knew the suspect to try to have a better idea of what happened. Stapleton wouldn't speak to anything uncovered about the suspect's social media footprint.

Agents are working alongside the Greenwood Police Department as they both continue to investigate. An FBI special agent has been assigned to work alongside the lead detective from the Greenwood Police Department investigating the case.

The Greenwood Police Department is still the lead investigative agency.

Victor Gomez, 30, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 were all killed in the shooting on July 14.