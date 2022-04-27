Woman charged in connection with four bank robberies in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been arrested in connection with at least four bank robberies this month in Indianapolis and Speedway, according to police.

The 54-year-old woman was arrested on April 15 after her fourth bank robbery on South East Street in Indianapolis, according to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

After she was detained, she admitted to the following four robberies of Chase Banks:



April 9: 6910 W. 38th St.

April 11: 2302 Cunningham Road

April 13: 8751 Michigan Road

April 15: 3721 S. East St.

Cash believed to have been taken from one of the robberies and clothing she wore during one robbery was found at her home when detectives served the search warrant, according to the post.

Detectives from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Speedway Police Department and IMPD assisted with the investigation.

According to online court records, she is facing four counts of robbery. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 10.