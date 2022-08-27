Muncie Community Schools doubling pay rate for some substitute teachers

MUNCIE — In an effort to find more substitute teachers, Muncie Community Schools is doubling its highest daily sub pay rate.

Eligible daily or long-term substitutes can earn $210 per day, up from $105 per day.

In order to qualify for the higher pay rate, individuals must fit at least one of the following criteria:

Hold a current Indiana K-12 teaching license

Have previous certified K-12 teaching experience

Have a master’s or doctorate degree in the field of education

Those who don't meet the criteria can earn $75 to $105 depending on their education level.

Earlier this year, the district gave certified teachers their largest raises in district history.

To apply to be a substitute teacher, go to the district's website.