Muncie Community Schools doubling pay rate for some substitute teachers

WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson
A classroom at Muncie Community Schools
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 27, 2022
MUNCIE — In an effort to find more substitute teachers, Muncie Community Schools is doubling its highest daily sub pay rate.

Eligible daily or long-term substitutes can earn $210 per day, up from $105 per day.

In order to qualify for the higher pay rate, individuals must fit at least one of the following criteria:

  • Hold a current Indiana K-12 teaching license
  • Have previous certified K-12 teaching experience
  • Have a master’s or doctorate degree in the field of education

Those who don't meet the criteria can earn $75 to $105 depending on their education level.

Earlier this year, the district gave certified teachers their largest raises in district history.

RELATED: 'We are so grateful': Muncie Community School teachers react to historic raise

To apply to be a substitute teacher, go to the district's website.

