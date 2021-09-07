Funeral arrangements released for Logansport Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT — Funeral arrangements have been finalized and released for Cpl. Humberto "Bert" Sanchez, of Logansport, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan last month.

Cpl. Sanchez, 22, joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

He was based out of Camp Pendleton in California.

Logansport High School Principal Matt Jones said Sanchez was one of six students to enlist in the Marines from his class.

"He was honored to be putting on the Marine uniform to serve his country," Jones said in a statement to WRTV.

Jones described Humberto as a popular student who played on the soccer team at Logansport High School.

Cpl. Sanchez is scheduled to arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 before leaving Grissom between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. Sanchez will return to his hometown of Logansport and arrive at Gundrum Funeral Home following a funeral procession.

There will be no ceremony upon Cpl. Sanchez's arrival at Gundrum Funeral Home.

Public visitation for Cpl. Sanchez will be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at LifeGate Church, located at 831 Burlington Avenue in Logansport.

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at LifeGate Church in Logansport. Burial with full Military Graveside Rites will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport.

