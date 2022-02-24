Funeral services, visitation announced for ISP Sgt., daughter killed in Monticello house fire

MONTICELLO — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mya and Stephanie Thompson, a mother and daughter who died in a house fire late last week.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Friday and burial immediately afterward, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Both the visitation and funeral will be held at Twin Lakes High School 300 Third St., in Monticello. The burial will take place at IOOF Riverview Cemetery, 1441 Riverview Rd.

MORE | ‘Our town is hurting, and people are hurting’: Monticello comes together after ISP Sgt., daughter die in house fire

Mya and Stephanie Thompson were positively identified as the victims of a fire that broke out about 2 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive, according to ISP.

Mya Thompson was an 11th grader and member of the swimming team at Twin Lakes School Corporation and Stephanie Thompson was an ISP Trooper and former Twin Lakes volleyball coach.

They were the daughter and wife of White County Judge Jason Thompson, who was not home at the time of the fire.

Members of the community gathered Monday to honor the pair.