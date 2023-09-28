Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor State Senator Jack Sandlin

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has directed residents of Marion and Johnson counties to place their flags at half-staff.

Holcomb is asking residents of the two counties to place their flags at half-staff on Friday, Sept. 29 in honor of State Senator Jack E. Sandlin.

Sandlin died unexpectedly on Sept. 20.

He represented Marion and Johnson counties in sentate since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Indianapolis Police Department Deputy Chief, Perry Township Trustee and Indianapolis City-County Councilman.

Visitation for Sandlin will occur in the Statehouse rotunda from 9 a.m. - noon on Friday. He funeral will follow.