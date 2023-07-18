Hamilton County Health Department to host four immunization clinics

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting four back-to-school immunization clinics in July and August in an effort to help families more easily access school immunizations before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The first of the four clinics will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hamilton County Health Department, located at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. Three more clinics are scheduled for August 2, August 16, and August 30 for the same times and location.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” says Gema Lopez, School Immunization Liaison. “We’re encouraging parents of school-age children to check their children’s vaccine status and to take advantage of one of our upcoming clinics or schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.”

If you are interested in attending a clinic, you are asked to register in advance at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Parents need to enter the code IN15561 and then select their preferred date. Families should provide insurance information if available. There is an $8 administration fee per vaccine for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

According to the release, the clinics are open to children ages five and older. Indiana school children going into kindergarten, sixth grade, and 12th grade are required to receive age-specific immunizations prior to school starting. A full list of immunizations required and recommended for school can be found here: https://ow.ly/ztEe50PekAK