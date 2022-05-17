Another infant surrendered at Carmel Safe Haven Baby Box

CARMEL — For the third time in two months, a baby has been safely surrendered through the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station #45.

The baby boy was recently surrendered and is healthy, according to a news release from Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

In April, a baby boy and a baby girl were surrendered within days of each other inside the same box. Nationwide, this was the fifth Baby Box surrender in 2022.

The box at Carmel Fire Station #45 which is at 10701 N College Ave, was the seventh to be installed in the state of Indiana.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant. Kelsey has dedicated her life to helping mothers in crisis and giving them a safe, anonymous way to surrender their babies without fear of persecution or judgment.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning to provide more information.

107 Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and New Mexico. A total of 19 babies have been placed in a Baby Box since 2017. Click HERE for a list of all available baby box locations across the country.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.

The SHBB hotline is staffed by licensed counselors.

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers to safely surrender their infants, anonymously, up to 30 days old

Under the Safe Haven Law, parents have up to 30 days to change their mind once they surrender an infant.

See the map below for locations of all available Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and across the country.