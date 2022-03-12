Watch
MOTW Coffee expanding to Fishers

DSC07560.JPG
WRTV/Shakkira Harris
MOTW Coffee and Pastries, located at 4873 West 38th Street, first opened in June 2021. <br/><i>Pictured: Latte art curated by MOTW manager, Wissem Bessaiah.</i>
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 13:54:19-05

FISHERS — An Indianapolis organization and coffee shop is ready to share its sense of community, Arabic pastries and coffee with the Hamilton County community.

Muslims of the World (MOTW) Coffee announced on Instagram Saturday that it is opening a second location in Fishers.

The shop will be located at 8235 E 116th St Suite 215.

Its first location, located at 4873 West 38th Street, first opened in June 2021. Since then, they've hosted a volunteer event to create care packages for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury and held a free wedding for an Afghan couple.

WRTV's Shakkira Harris talked the owners in August about their shop, lives and what they hope to accomplish with MOTW.

A soft opening for the Fishers location is scheduled for Sunday, March 20.

