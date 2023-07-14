Hancock County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash following pursuit

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash following a pursuit that began early Friday morning.

According to officials with the Sheriff's department, at approximately 4:25 a.m., members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of Carvana, located near Mt. Comfort Road and I-70, regarding a possible vehicle theft in progress.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies arrived and located a suspicious vehicle near the Carvana gate with neither headlights or taillights on. Upon seeing police, the vehicle immediately fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies then pursued the vehicle north on County Road 700 West. The vehicle crashed into another car at the intersection of 700 West and 600 North. Deputies arrived on the scene and called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.Team) to respond to the scene due to the severity of the crash.

The driver of the suspected stolen Nissan Sentra was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies are working with the Coroner’s Office and hospital staff to identify the male, according to the release.

The other car involved in the crash was a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by three people. Those three occupants were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, along with the fleeing from law enforcement.

The intersection was closed for about four hours while officers from the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team and McCordsville Police Department investigated.

Officers also investigated the area around Carvana to search for any other possible occupants of the suspect vehicle, but none were located.