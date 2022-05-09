INDOT begins years-long project to add travel lanes in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — The entrance ramp to Interstate 70 westbound from Mt. Comfort Road has closed while crews start a years-long project to add a travel lane.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the entrance ramp is scheduled to reopen in early July.

The project, expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, will add a travel lane on the interstate from County Road 700 to State Road 9, according to INDOT. The construction this year will focus between County Road 700 and Sugar Creek.

At least two travel lanes will be maintained in each direction during the project, but some nightly and weekend lane closures will be needed, according to INDOT.

During the construction, the Hancock County 911 Center is offering a text service to alert drivers about traffic issues on the interstate.

Greg Duda, the public information officer for the 911 center, said the program was "wildly successful" last year and wanted to continue to offer drivers these updates. More than 2,000 people signed up for the service last year.

The more people that we can notify about an incident can greatly reduce the congestion and backup for everyone’s drive,” Duda said in a press release.

To sign up for the text alert service, drivers can text "i70HANCOCK" to 226787.

View the interactive map below for more information: