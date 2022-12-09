How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

Right now, we are seeing some mild temperatures for December but we all know winter is coming.

WRTV wants to help make sure your car is prepped before temperatures drop.

We’ve all been there — you’re in a hurry, go to start your car and something’s not right.

Brad Reynolds owns Fortville Tire and he’s seen it all.

He said in the winter the most common problems his customers have are with their tires and their batteries.

Starting your car when temperatures are below freezing is a lot of work for the battery.

So, while temperatures are still sort of elevated, you might want to get the charge checked, Reynolds said auto part stores can do that for free.

Batteries last about 5 to 6 years.

Another problem Reynolds sees is with tires and says in the winter, you have to stay on top of your tire pressure.

Inside your door it tells you just how much pressure you need. Reynolds suggests doing a little more than what that number says.

“You might want to keep a little bit more air pressure than that, upwards to around 40. It gets the tire a little more surface area for traction in the snow,” Reynolds said.

Another thing Reynolds said you should do is a have a little kit ready to go in your car including jumper cables, a blanket and even tall boots just in case you get stuck somewhere.