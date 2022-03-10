Hundreds of cards of support received for wounded IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say they're thankful for the local community after one of their own received words of kindness from all around.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced that it had received hundreds of cards in just the past few days showing support for Thomas Mangan, the officer who was shot last week near Fountain Square.

"We asked and you delivered," the department wrote on Facebook.

IMPD had asked the public to show support in any way they could while Mangan recovers in the hospital.

Mangan suffered "significant" damage to his laryngeal cartilage, known as the Adam's apple, and voice box, in the shooting, according to police.

His family said it's unclear whether he will be able to breathe, speak or swallow normally again.

Dozens of emails, texts and phone calls poured in for support of the Mangan, and the community came together to hold a vigil outside of the southeast district.

Southeast District Cmdr. Ron Hicks said the community support has been unmatched.

"The support going forward is going to be very important because the officer is going to have a long recovery," Hicks said.

"So I hope that the community continues to keep the support up for the weeks and months ahead," he added.

Anyone who wishes to send a card can address them to the IMPD Southeast District at 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.