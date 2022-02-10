IMPD asking for public's help finding missing 33-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman reported missing last week.

Paris Williamson, 33, was last seen by her family Jan. 30 and reported missing Feb. 4 after her employer notified the family she was not coming to work, according to a news release from IMPD.

Williamson is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she drives a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number 394NFV. The car was seen Jan. 31 traveling south at Emerson Avenue and County Line Road in Greenwood, police said.

Anyone with information on Williamson's whereabouts was urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@indy.gov, or to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or www.CrimeTips.org.

Tips can also be submitted through the P3tips mobile phone app.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.