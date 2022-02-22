Daily flight to Toronto to resume at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting May 15, Air Canada will resume daily service to Toronto from the Indianapolis International Airport.

A second daily flight will resume two weeks later on June 1, according to a press release from the Indianapolis airport.

”With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Indianapolis and the region to Toronto will be of interest to customers travelling on business or visiting family and friends, seeking to explore Canada’s largest city, or looking to conveniently connect onward on flights within Canada or internationally from our global hub," Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network, planning and revenue management, said in the release.

The flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said it's another promising sign that air travel is rebounding.

“Our passenger data from the last part of 2021 signaled that Hoosiers are becoming more open to traveling again, and we’re all on board with that trend," Rodriguez said in the release.

The flights will resume on a 50-seater CRJ200 aircraft, according to the press release.