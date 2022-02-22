Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Daily flight to Toronto to resume at Indianapolis International Airport

Second daily flight to launch 2 weeks later in May
items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Air Canada
FILE: Air Canada
air canada file.jpg
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 08:32:32-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting May 15, Air Canada will resume daily service to Toronto from the Indianapolis International Airport.

A second daily flight will resume two weeks later on June 1, according to a press release from the Indianapolis airport.

”With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Indianapolis and the region to Toronto will be of interest to customers travelling on business or visiting family and friends, seeking to explore Canada’s largest city, or looking to conveniently connect onward on flights within Canada or internationally from our global hub," Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network, planning and revenue management, said in the release.

The flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE | Indianapolis to London flight not happening in 2022 | IND Airport Director: 'be patient' with international flights returning | Indianapolis International Airport faces long recovery from pandemic

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said it's another promising sign that air travel is rebounding.

“Our passenger data from the last part of 2021 signaled that Hoosiers are becoming more open to traveling again, and we’re all on board with that trend," Rodriguez said in the release.

The flights will resume on a 50-seater CRJ200 aircraft, according to the press release.

TOP STORIES: Dangerous new TikTok trend encourages teens to diagnose themselves with rare personality disorders | Delphi killings update: ISP says case could be solved in 3 years | Home health care provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages and damages | Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988 | Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!