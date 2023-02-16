Domestic Violence Network and Brightwood Community Center focus on 'loving yourself first'

INDIANAPOLIS — Monica Conley wants other women like her to know there is a way out.

“I ended up being in a domestic violence situation myself ... I did not ever see me getting out of and away from that situation. I thought that I would end up dying from my situation," the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood resident said. "Now I’m out of it and I’m happy.”

Conley grew up on Indy's near northeast side — an area with a disproportionate rate of domestic violence.

The 46218 zip code is one of the top 10 Indianapolis neighborhoods with domestic violence cases.

In 2021, IMPD answered 2,871 domestic-violence related runs in this area — almost a tenth of the agencies runs related to these crimes.

“If you’re in a domestic violence situation, it’s very stressful to be in that situation. So, making sure that you are taking care of yourself," Domestic Violence Network (DVN) Executive Director Kelly McBride said.

This Valentine’s Day, DVN is celebrating a very special kind of love: self love.

The nonprofit, in partnership with the Brightwood Community Center, hosted a 'Galentine's Day' event on Wednesday.

“Some chiropractic services, massage therapy, some art, some lovely wine and catered meal and fellowship," McBride said.

The evening is a part of a larger community building initiative aimed at assisting neighborhoods that experience violence at a disproportionate rate.

It’s made possible through a $232,854 Elevation Grant from the City of Indianapolis and The Indianapolis Foundation.

McBride says Wednesday evening is just one of many to come.

“We are bringing programming to the community. So this is one of numerous different activities that will be going on for the next year," she said.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and are in crisis what should you do?

McBride says to call Indy Champions — they’re a one stop shop to make sure you’re getting all the resources you need.

That could look like referring you to a shelter, finding you a hotel room, or being your boots-on-the-ground advocate.

That phone number is 317-210-0866. You can also email champions@indypsf.org .

DVN is located at 9245 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, 46260. Their phone number is 317-872-1086.

You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-7233.

Other Indianapolis resources include: