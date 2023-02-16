Watch Now
Domestic Violence Network and Brightwood Community Center focus on 'loving yourself first'

Posted at 10:42 PM, Feb 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Monica Conley wants other women like her to know there is a way out.

“I ended up being in a domestic violence situation myself ... I did not ever see me getting out of and away from that situation. I thought that I would end up dying from my situation," the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood resident said. "Now I’m out of it and I’m happy.”

Conley grew up on Indy's near northeast side — an area with a disproportionate rate of domestic violence.

The 46218 zip code is one of the top 10 Indianapolis neighborhoods with domestic violence cases.

In 2021, IMPD answered 2,871 domestic-violence related runs in this area — almost a tenth of the agencies runs related to these crimes.

RELATED: IMPD’s Operation Domestic Disruption works to curb the spread of domestic violence

“If you’re in a domestic violence situation, it’s very stressful to be in that situation. So, making sure that you are taking care of yourself," Domestic Violence Network (DVN) Executive Director Kelly McBride said.

This Valentine’s Day, DVN is celebrating a very special kind of love: self love.

The nonprofit, in partnership with the Brightwood Community Center, hosted a 'Galentine's Day' event on Wednesday.

“Some chiropractic services, massage therapy, some art, some lovely wine and catered meal and fellowship," McBride said.

The evening is a part of a larger community building initiative aimed at assisting neighborhoods that experience violence at a disproportionate rate.

It’s made possible through a $232,854 Elevation Grant from the City of Indianapolis and The Indianapolis Foundation.

McBride says Wednesday evening is just one of many to come.

“We are bringing programming to the community. So this is one of numerous different activities that will be going on for the next year," she said.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and are in crisis what should you do?

McBride says to call Indy Champions — they’re a one stop shop to make sure you’re getting all the resources you need.

That could look like referring you to a shelter, finding you a hotel room, or being your boots-on-the-ground advocate.

That phone number is 317-210-0866. You can also email champions@indypsf.org .

MORE: 'We are coming to help': Indy Champions program works to prevent domestic violence | Local leaders shine light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

DVN is located at 9245 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, 46260. Their phone number is 317-872-1086.

You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-7233.

PREVIOUS: 'The problem is not going away': Indianapolis advocate, IMPD discuss domestic violence cases | Survivor shares her story, helps remember those lost to domestic violence

Other Indianapolis resources include:

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

6920 S. East St. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Phone: 317-731-6131

Crisis Line: 317-731-6140

Firefly Children & Family Alliance

2240 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46208

Phone: 317-634-6341

Crisis Phone: 317-327-2480, 317-327-4969

Silent No More

9245 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260

Phone: 317-728-6733

Coburn Place Safe Haven

604 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Phone: 317-923-5750

Julian Center

2011 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

Phone: 317-941-2200

Crisis Phone: 317-920-9320

Salvation Army Ruth Lilly Women & Children's Shelter

540 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-637-5551

Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1915 W. 18th St., Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Phone: 317-917-3685
