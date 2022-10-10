Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to move into site of former Taps and Dolls bar

INDIANAPOLIS — The site of the now-closed Tap and Dolls bar will be home to a new award-winning restaurant in the future.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has signed an area development agreement to bring their award-winning brand to the former location and others spots throughout Indiana. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has signed an area development agreement to bring the award-winning brand to downtown Indianapolis, located at 247 S. Meridian Street in the historic wholesale district, as well as other areas in Indiana.

Todd Johnson, chief executive officer of Trident Hospitality, is partnering with legendary Tampa Bay linebacker Derrick Brooks, and financial partner Wade Kornblith to open the first Walk-On’s in Indianapolis.

Johnson has served as an owner, operator and landlord for multiple restaurant and hospitality properties in Indiana and Florida since 1991.

Brooks was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently serves as a discipline appeals officer for the NFL Players Association. Kornblith has over 20 years of experience in the financial service industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd, Derrick, and Wade to the Walk-On’s family and as they prepare to serve the Indianapolis community,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “With Todd’s three decades of expertise in the restaurant sector, Wade’s financial knowledge and the leadership qualities Derrick has showcased on and off the field, we have no doubt that the people of Indy are in great hands!”

“I’m so excited to be part of the Walk-On’s team. Brandon has built a concept centered around a people first and team mentality – and that’s something we’re proud to be a part of,” Brooks said. “A delicious, scratch-made menu and wall-to-wall TVs to catch your favorite game just make it that much better.”

The location will be a fresh addition following the August closure of Taps and Dolls.

This will be Walk-On's second Indiana location. Their first location is in West Lafayette.

The chain is co-owned by former Purdue quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees.

According to a release from the new restaurant, at Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.