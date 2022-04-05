Indy Summer Farmers Market to help bring local food to east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A new farmers market on the east side of Indianapolis will bring fresh, local food to the community.

The market, hosted by Growing Places Indy and in partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools, begins in May next to the Chase Legacy Center on the Arsenal Tech High School Campus. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

According to a press release, the Indy Summer Farmers Market aims to bridge the gap between the community and local food producers and make food more accessible in the neighborhoods that need it most.

The market will accept SNAP benefits and WIC, according to the release. It will also offer a triple-match SNAP program, which means the market will match SNAP up to $20 with an additional $20 in Fresh Bucks per visit.

“We are very excited to re-engage with the Near Eastside community through a new summer farmers market to further provide better access and connections to healthy food,” Victoria Beaty, the executive director of Growing Places Indy, said in the release. “We strive to make fresh, locally-sourced foods accessible to all parts of the community, especially in pockets of the city that are underserved.”

Interested vendors and those looking to learn more about the farmers market can visit the farmers market's website.