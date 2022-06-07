Food in Transit program returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Food in Transit is back for its fifth year in Downtown Indianapolis — and this year, there's a new option to make it more affordable for families.

Every Tuesday from 2-5 p.m., a food stand stocked with local produce will be set up at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 E. Washington Street.

Cash, SNAP, EBT, credit and debit are all accepted forms of payment at the farmstand. This year, the program is offering a Pay What You Can Option, and if families can't afford to pay, they can still get at least two items from that day's selection at no cost.

"At Growing Places Indy, we have worked hard to ensure that everyone has access to locally grown fresh foods because simply put, it's a human right," executive director Victoria Beaty said.

Food in Transit is a community partnership between IndyGo, Growing Places Indy and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

"Often transit gets minimized to people on buses, but we are so much more than just the bus," IndyGo CEO Inez Evans said. "We can also be a hub of economic opportunities that can enhance lives in a variety of ways."

Wellness in Transit, which offers free healthcare regardless of insurance status, also happens each Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.