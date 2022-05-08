Indianapolis event honors mothers of children lost to gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Smart Family Development honored mothers who have lost children to gun violence at a banquet the day before Mother's Day.

"Moms are important. We bear children for nine months. Without us, there is no children, and so we are important in this world, and I feel we should be honored," said Tamara Harris, president of Smart Family Development.

Harris organized the "Breathe Again and Still I Rise" event.

Stephanie Scaife spoke at the event about losing her son, Rodney, in 2009. She says that ever since that tragedy, Mother's Day has been lonely.

"I still cry. I cry in private because I don't want my kids to see me emotional. But yes, Mother's Day is very, very hard," she said.

But being surrounded by a community of women who understand helps.

"It's good to know that I'm not alone, that I've surrounded myself [with] the support and love that's all around," Scaife said.

Moms who lost a child in the last year were invited to the event. There are so many that Harris had to turn some away. In 2021, 271 homicides were recorded in Indianapolis. Ivery Pippens' son Tre-ron was one of those killed. It's been 11 months, and she's learned to accept what happened. She hopes to help other mothers experiencing tragedy.

"It's great to be able to see the other mothers who need help and love and support to let them know they're not by themselves," she said.

In 2022, homicides are slowing down, according to city officials, but that are still 81 recorded so far.

"It just needs to stop, and it's kinda hard with the way guns are, and how easy it is for young kids to access guns, but it just needs to stop," says Scaife's daughter, Tandy.

But this is not a night to dwell on the grim numbers or to fret about what's happening on the streets.

"There's enough grief. They've dealt with enough grief along with the burial of their children. Today wasn't about sorrow. We wanted to put some laughter and some joy," she said.

Harris says that this was the first of these events, but she will work to bring it to the community every year.