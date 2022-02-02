Indy tire shop busy ahead of bad winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — A long-time Fountain Square business, State Street Used Tires, has been busy ahead of the bad winter weather that's forecasted to hit the area. James Jones, who's worked there for 15 years, says they were busy all day with people showing up right as they closed.

"If they need any tires, get in here and let's get them fixed before it gets too bad," he said.

Elizabeth Pender, one of their customers, said she struggled to find a place to get her tires checked on Tuesday.

"Everybody is trying to get something done before the snow comes," Pender said. "You can't hardly get in anywhere. I barely got here before they closed."

Although officials are telling people to stay off the roads once severe weather hits, that's not an option for people like Pender.

"I have to take my husband to work in the morning, about five or six in the morning. That's going to be a challenge if there is a lot of snow over the next few days," she said.

If you have to get out during a winter storm, the NWS recommends having a full tank of gas, a snow shovel and brush, water and snacks, blankets and warm clothes, jumper cables, a first aid kit, a phone charger, sand or kitty litter and a flashlight.