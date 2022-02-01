NWS, Indianapolis officials provide update on approaching winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials from the National Weather Service and City of Indianapolis are warning residents to prepare as a winter storm moves in the area.
A winter storm watch or warning is in effect for all of central Indiana until 1 a.m. Friday.
Rain, ice and heavy snowfall are in the forecast. Some areas could see up to more than a foot of snow.
Here's what you need to know:
- Hogsett is urging drivers to stay off the roads and if they need to travel, be prepared.
- Make sure you are checking on your relatives, neighbors and friends. Hogsett is urging people to encourage them to prepare, too.
- Starting Wednesday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will open the city's emergency operations center for 24-hour operations.
- Indy Department of Public Works Director Dan Parker said the salt will only work once the rain stops.
- Parker is also urging people to stay off the roads if possible. If people need to travel, he's urging people to be cautious around snowplow drivers.
- Intersections without power or working traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.
- No one should park on roads plowed by DPW crews.
NWS Indianapolis Meteorologist-in-Charge Ted Funk provided an update.
.@NWSIndianapolis Meteorologist-In-Charge Ted Funk provided an update on the approaching winter storm in Central Indiana. pic.twitter.com/xRZMwfJYOO
— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) February 1, 2022
You can watch the full press conference below.