NWS, Indianapolis officials provide update on approaching winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials from the National Weather Service and City of Indianapolis are warning residents to prepare as a winter storm moves in the area.

A winter storm watch or warning is in effect for all of central Indiana until 1 a.m. Friday.

Rain, ice and heavy snowfall are in the forecast. Some areas could see up to more than a foot of snow.

Here's what you need to know:



Hogsett is urging drivers to stay off the roads and if they need to travel, be prepared.

Make sure you are checking on your relatives, neighbors and friends. Hogsett is urging people to encourage them to prepare, too.

Starting Wednesday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will open the city's emergency operations center for 24-hour operations.

Indy Department of Public Works Director Dan Parker said the salt will only work once the rain stops.

Parker is also urging people to stay off the roads if possible. If people need to travel, he's urging people to be cautious around snowplow drivers.

Intersections without power or working traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.

No one should park on roads plowed by DPW crews.

NWS Indianapolis Meteorologist-in-Charge Ted Funk provided an update.



